Soccer: Atletico report Barcelona to FIFA over Griezmann approach
December 19, 2017 / 4:03 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Atletico report Barcelona to FIFA over Griezmann approach

Rik Sharma

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid have reported Barcelona to FIFA for an illegal transfer approach for Antoine Griezmann.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Atletico Madrid vs Roma - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 22, 2017 Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The French forward has been linked with the Catalan club in the Spanish media and Barcelona director Guillermo Amor told Movistar on Sunday that president Josep Maria Bartomeu may have made contact with Griezmann’s family, who are also his representatives, over a potential move.

“Atletico Madrid have presented a complaint about Barcelona for repeated contact between Barcelona, the player and his people,” Atletico told Reuters.

“Griezmann has a long contract and this cannot be permitted, while the club also considers it could affect the competition [La Liga] in which Barcelona are currently top and Atletico are second.”

Barcelona, who were issued with a one-year transfer ban in 2014 for signing under-age players by world football governing body FIFA, did not respond when asked for comment.

FIFA said they had received the complaint from Atletico, but had no further comment at this stage.

Griezmann, 26, signed a new Atletico contract in June until 2022, which has a 100 million euro ($118.2 million) release clause.

($1 = 0.8464 euros)

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
