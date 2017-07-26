Spanish federation picks Larrea to replace suspended Villar

(Reuters) - The Spanish football federation (RFEF) named Juan Luis Larrea as its interim president on Wednesday, after Angel Maria Villar was suspended for a year following his arrest as part of a corruption investigation.

Villar was denied bail and Spain's state sports body took the decision to suspend him late on Tuesday, with treasurer Larrea, 71, taking his position.

"We are going through delicate moments, but that will not stop Spanish football moving forward," Larrea said during a general assembly of the RFEF.

Villar, president of the federation for 29 years, denies allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents.