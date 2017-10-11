FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Madrid goalkeeper Navas a doubt for Tottenham clash
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
#Sports News
October 11, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 6 days ago

Soccer: Madrid goalkeeper Navas a doubt for Tottenham clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Costa Rica v Honduras - National stadium, San Jose, Costa Rica, October 7, 2017. Keylor Navas of Costa Rica celebrates after the game after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas could miss next week’s Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur after suffering a leg injury, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

The Spanish club said in a statement that Navas had been diagnosed with a “swollen adductor muscle in his right groin”.

Spanish media reported that the Costa Rican was not set to feature against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday and may not be back in time for the European clash at the Santiago Bernabeu three days later.

Navas sustained the injury while on international duty with Costa Rica, whom he helped reach next year’s World Cup thanks to a 1-1 draw against Honduras on Saturday.

Real Madrid have suffered various injury problems already this season and are also without former Spurs winger Gareth Bale, right back Dani Carvajal and midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis

