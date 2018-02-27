FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer: Ronaldo given night off by Real as PSG trip looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Tuesday’s visit to Espanyol in La Liga.

The Portuguese forward was not named in the Spanish and European champions’ squad for the trip to Catalonia ahead of next week’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Paris St Germain.

Real’s top scorer in La Liga this season with 14 goals from 20 appearances, Ronaldo is in prolific form, netting 12 times in his last seven games in all competitions.

Club captain Sergio Ramos returns after missing Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Alaves, but midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out with a stomach problem.

Real sit third in the table on 51 points, seven behind city rivals Atletico Madrid and 14 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Ed Osmond

