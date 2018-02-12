Soccer: Valencia end losing streak against rivals Levante

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Valencia beat local rivals Levante 3-1 on Sunday to end a six-game losing streak in all competitions and go third in La Liga.

Marcelino’s side had suffered in recent weeks, losing to Barcelona in the King’s Cup and to Las Palmas, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

They got back on track at the Mestalla, however, as Santi Mina put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute before Sergio Postigo equalised a minute later.

It was still 1-1 in the 65th minute when Levante defender Coke had a goal harshly ruled out for a foul before Luciano Vietto put Valencia ahead in the next move.

Mina struck the post before Dani Parejo converted a late penalty, contentiously awarded when Rober Pier clashed with Simone Zaza in the area.

Valencia moved up to third on 43 points, a point ahead of Real Madrid having played a game more than the title holders. They trail second-place Atletico by nine.