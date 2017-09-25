FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Valencia coach pays price for exuberant goal celebration
#Sports News
September 25, 2017

Soccer: Valencia coach pays price for exuberant goal celebration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Simone Zaza’s 85th-minute winner in Valencia’s 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad was bittersweet for coach Marcelino.

The 52-year-old appeared to pull his hamstring as he celebrated the goal which took his unbeaten side up to fourth in La Liga before limping gingerly back to the dugout in obvious pain.

“I’m a bit older, there are certain situations in which I must control myself,” he joked with reporters.

”I’m a bit injured but I’d rather be injured myself than have an injured player. I can handle it. I’ll try to avoid similar situations in the future.”

Marcelino was appointed Valencia coach in May and has started well at the Mestalla after becoming the club’s 10th manager since Unai Emery left in 2012.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

