Malmo crowned Swedish champions after win over Norrkoping

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Malmo FF were crowned Swedish champions for the fourth time in five years after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 away at IFK Norrkoeping on Monday.

The win puts Malmo on 60 points after 27 games, 10 ahead of nearest rivals AIK with just three games left to play in the league.

Norrkoeping, who won the league in 2015, took the lead in the first half and looked like postponing Malmo’s party, but second-half goals from Carlos Strandberg, Lasse Nielsen and Anders Christiansen sealed the win.

The match was briefly halted in the final minutes as Malmo fans encroached onto the pitch, but after coach Magnus Pehrsson and his players pleaded with fans to back off, the fans calmed down and the club went on to claim their 20th league title.