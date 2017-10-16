FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malmo crowned Swedish champions after win over Norrkoping
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 16, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 5 days ago

Malmo crowned Swedish champions after win over Norrkoping

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Malmo FF were crowned Swedish champions for the fourth time in five years after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 away at IFK Norrkoeping on Monday.

The win puts Malmo on 60 points after 27 games, 10 ahead of nearest rivals AIK with just three games left to play in the league.

Norrkoeping, who won the league in 2015, took the lead in the first half and looked like postponing Malmo’s party, but second-half goals from Carlos Strandberg, Lasse Nielsen and Anders Christiansen sealed the win.

The match was briefly halted in the final minutes as Malmo fans encroached onto the pitch, but after coach Magnus Pehrsson and his players pleaded with fans to back off, the fans calmed down and the club went on to claim their 20th league title.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.