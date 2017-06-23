FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Prosecutors would swap prison for fine in Messi tax fraud case: press
#Sports News
June 23, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 2 months ago

Prosecutors would swap prison for fine in Messi tax fraud case: press

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Argentina v Brazil - International Friendly - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - 09/06/17 - Argentina's Lionel Messi.Jason Reed

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's state prosecutor would accept substituting a fine of 255,000 euros ($285,116) for the 21-month prison sentence handed down by a Barcelona court to soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud, Barcelona newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Friday.

Messi and his father Jorge were found guilty by a Catalan court last July on three counts of tax fraud between 2007 and 2009 to the tune of 4.1 million euros on image rights and were also fined 2 million euros.

Spain's Supreme Court rejected in May an appeal by the Barcelona football star and stood by a Catalan regional court's 21-month prison sentence.

The state prosecutor was not immediately available to comment on Friday.

($1 = 0.8945 euros)

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day

