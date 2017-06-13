FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo denies wrongdoing over Spanish taxes
#Sports News
June 13, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 2 months ago

Cristiano Ronaldo denies wrongdoing over Spanish taxes

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Portugal training session - 2017 Confederations Cup - Oeiras, Portugal - 12/06/17 - Portugal's national soccer team player Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session.Rafael Marchante

MADRID (Reuters) - Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo denied through his representatives on Tuesday ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain, hours after a tax fraud lawsuit was filed against him in Madrid.

"There is no tax evasion scheme ... There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything," Gestifute, the agency representing the Real Madrid player, said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office in Madrid filed a suit against Ronaldo for allegedly defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) between 2011 and 2014.

Reporting by Julien Toyer

