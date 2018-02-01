Factbox: List of major January transfers in European leagues

LONDON (Reuters) - List of major transfers in the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A and German Bundesliga in the January transfer window (all transfer fees as reported by British media):

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal

Arrivals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for 56 million pounds ($79.4 million)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United - Swap deal

Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina for 1.9 million pounds

Departures

Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United - Swap deal

Olivier Giroud to Chelsea for 17.5 million pounds

Francis Coquelin to Valencia for 12 million pounds

Theo Walcott to Everton for 20 million pounds

Mathieu Debuchy to St Etienne

Bournemouth

Arrivals

None

Departures

None

Brighton and Hove Albion

Arrivals

Leonardo Ulloa on loan from Leicester City

Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for 14 million pounds

Departures

Jamie Murphy on loan to Rangers

Burnley

Arrivals

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Aaron Lennon from Everton for an undisclosed fee

Departures

Luke Hendrie to Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee

Chelsea

Arrivals

Olivier Giroud from Arsenal for 17.5 million pounds

Ross Barkley from Everton for 15 million pounds

Emerson Palmieri from Roma for 17 million pounds

Departures

Michy Batshuayi on loan to Borussia Dortmund

Ike Ugbo on loan to MK Dons

Jake Clarke-Salter on loan to Sunderland

Kenedy on loan to Newcastle United

Baba Rahman on loan to Schalke 04

Charly Musonda Jr on loan to Celtic

Crystal Palace

Arrivals

Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica

Jaroslaw Jach from Zaglebie Lubin for 1.2 million pounds

Departures

Andre Coker on loan to Maidstone United

Sullay Kalkai on loan to Charlton Athletic

Everton

Arrivals

Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for 27 million pounds

Theo Walcott from Arsenal for 20 million pounds

Departures

Ross Barkley to Chelsea for 15 million pounds

Aaron Lennon to Burnley for an undisclosed fee

Kevin Mirallas on loan to Olympiakos

Sandro Ramirez on loan to Sevilla

Ademola Lookman on loan to RB Leipzig

Huddersfield Town

Arrivals

Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco

Alex Pritchard from Norwich City for 10 million pounds

Departures

Jack Payne on loan to Blackburn Rovers

Leicester City

Arrivals

Callum Wright from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee

Fousseni Diabate from Gazalec Ajaccio for 3.5 million pounds

Departures

Raul Uche on loan to Real Betis

Leonardo Ulloa on loan to Brighton and Hove Albion

Ahmed Musa on loan to CSKA Moscow

Liverpool

Arrivals

Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for 75 million pounds

Tony Gallacher from Falkirk for an undisclosed fee

Departures

Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for 142 million pounds

Daniel Sturridge on loan to West Bromwich Albion

Marko Grujic on loan to Cardiff City

Lazar Markovic loan to Anderlecht

Manchester City

Arrivals

Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for 57 million pounds

Jack Harrison from New York City FC for 4 million pounds

Departures

Marlos Moreno on loan to Flamengo

Jack Harrison on loan to Middlesbrough

Manchester United

Arrivals

Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal - Swap deal

Departures

James Wilson on loan to Sheffield United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal - Swap deal

Alex Tuanzebe on loan to Aston Villa

Newcastle United

Arrivals

Kenedy on loan from Chelsea

Departures

Adam Armstrong on loan to Blackburn Rovers

Southampton

Arrivals

Guido Carrillo from Monaco for 19.1 million pounds

Departures

Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool for 75 million pounds

Matt Targett on loan to Fulham

Ryan Seager on loan to Yeovil Town

Stoke City

Arrivals

Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray for 16 million pounds

Moussa Niakate from Paris FC for an undisclosed fee

Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan for 5 million pounds

Kostas Stafylidis on loan from Augsburg

Departures

None

Swansea City

Arrivals

Andre Ayew from West Ham United for 18 million pounds

Departures

None

Tottenham Hotspur

Arrivals

Lucas Moura from Paris St Germain for 25 million pounds

Departures

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan to Burnley

Watford

Arrivals

Didier Ndong on loan from Sunderland

Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Barcelona

Dodi Lukebakio on loan from Charleroi

Departures

Alex Jakubiak on loan to Falkirk

Mauro Zarate on loan to Velez Sarsfield

Isaace Success on loan to Malaga

West Bromwich Albion

Arrivals

Ali Gabr on loan from Zamalek

Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool

Departures

Tyler Roberts to Leeds United for 2.5 million pounds

West Ham United

Arrivals

Joao Mario on loan from Inter Milan

Departures

Martin Samuelsen on loan to Burton Albion

Diafra Sakho to Stade Rennes for 8 million pounds

MAJOR LA LIGA TRANSFER MOVES

Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona for 142 million pounds

Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City for 57 million pounds

Cedric Bakambu from Villarreal to Beijing Guoan for 35 million pounds

Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad to Atheltic Bilbao for 28 million pounds

Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning to Villareal for 13 million pounds

Francis Coquelin from Arsenal to Valencia for 12 million pounds

Yerry Mina from Palmeiras to Barcelona for 10 million pounds

Guilherme Arana from Corinthians to Sevilla for 9.8 million pounds

Marc Bartra from Borussia Dortmund to Real Betis for an undisclosed fee

Javier Mascherano from Barcelona to Hebei China Fortune for 8.7 million pounds

MAJOR BUNDESLIGA TRANSFER MOVES

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal for 56 million pounds

Manuel Akanji from FC Basel to Borussia Dortmund for 18.7 million pounds

Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich for 10.7 million pounds

MAJOR SERIE A TRANSFER MOVES

Pietro Pellegri from Genoa to Monaco for 17.5 million pounds

Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma to Chelsea for 17 million pounds

MAJOR LIGUE 1 TRANSFER MOVES

Guido Carrillo from Monaco to Southampton for 19.1 million pounds

Martin Terrier from Lille to Olympique Lyonnais 9.9 million pounds

Diafra Sakho from West Ham United to Stade Rennes for 8 million pounds

($1 = 0.7050 pounds)