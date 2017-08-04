Factbox: Soccer - Evolution of world record transfer deals since 1893

REUTERS - Following Neymar’s world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris St Germain for 222 million euros ($263 million, 200 million pounds), these are the major world record deals in pounds sterling since Willie Groves of Scotland became the first 100 pounds player in 1893:

Date Player Country From To Fee

(pounds)

1893 Willie Groves Scotland West Brom Aston Villa 100

1905 Alf Common England Sunderland Middlesbrough 1,000

1922 Syd Puddefoot England West Ham Falkirk 5,000

1922 Warney Cresswell England South Sheilds Sunderland 5,500

1925 Bob Kelly England Burnley Sunderland 6,500

1928 David Jack England Bolton Arsenal 10,890

1932 B. Ferreyra Argentina Tigre River Plate 23,000

1949 Johnny Morris England Man Utd Derby County 24,000

1949 Eddie Quigley England Sheff W Preston 26,500

1950 Trevor Ford Wales Aston Villa Sunderland 30,000

1951 Jackie Sewell England Notts County Sheffield W 34,500

1952 Hans Jeppson Sweden Atalanta Napoli 52,000

1954 Juan Schiaffino Uruguay Penarol AC Milan 72,000

1957 Omar Sivori Argentina River Plate Juventus 93,000

1961 Luis Suarez Spain Barcelona Inter Milan 152,000

1963 Angelo Sormoni Brazil Mantova AS Roma 250,000

1967 Harald Nielsen Denmark Bologna Inter Milan 300,000

1968 Pietro Anastasi Italy Varese Juventus 500,000

1973 Johan Cruyff Netherlands Ajax Barcelona 922,000

1975 Giuseppe Savoldi Italy Bologna Napoli 1.2m

1976 Paolo Rossi Italy Vicenza Juventus 1.75m

1982 Diego Maradona Argentina Boca Juniors Barcelona 3.0m

1984 Diego Maradona Argentina Barcelona Napoli 5.0m

1987 Ruud Gullit N‘lands PSV Eindhoven AC Milan 6.0m

1990 Roberto Baggio Italy Fiorentina Juventus 8.0m

1992 Jean-Pierre Papin France Marseille AC Milan 10.0m

1992 Gianluca Vialli Italy Sampdoria Juventus 12.0m

1993 Gianluigi Lentini Italy Torino AC Milan 13.0m

1996 Alan Shearer England Blackburn Newcastle 15.0m

1997 Ronaldo Brazil Barcelona Inter Milan 19.5m

1998 Denilson Brazil Sao Paulo Real Betis 21.5m

1999 Christian Vieri Italy Lazio Inter Milan 32.0m

2000 Hernan Crespo Argentina Parma Lazio 35.5m

2000 Luis Figo Portugal Barcelona Real Madrid 37.0m

2001 Zinedine Zidane France Juventus Real Madrid 53.0m

2009 Kaka Brazil AC Milan Real Madrid 56.0m

2009 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Man Utd Real Madrid 80.0m

2013 Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham H Real Madrid 85.3m

2016 Paul Pogba France Juventus Man Utd 89.0m

2017 Neymar Brazil Barcelona PSG 200.6m

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

(1 British pound = 1.1068 euros)