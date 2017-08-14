FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galatasaray swoop for West Ham winger Feghouli
August 14, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 2 months ago

Galatasaray swoop for West Ham winger Feghouli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Fulham v West Ham United - Pre Season Friendly - Graz, Austria - July 20, 2017 West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Galatasaray have signed West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli on a five-year contract for 4.25 million euros ($5.01 million), the Turkish club announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old Algeria international spent one season at West Ham after joining the Premier League club on a three-year deal from La Liga side Valencia last year.

Feghouli scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Hammers, including one against NK Domzale in the return leg of a Europa League third qualifying round tie in West Ham’s first match at the club’s new London Stadium last July.

Paris-born Feghouli came through the ranks at French club Grenoble before joining Valencia.

An age-grade representative for France, he chose to play for Algeria and scored their first World Cup goal in 28 years with a penalty against Belgium in 2014.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

