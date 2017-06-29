FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray
#Sports News
June 29, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a month ago

Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Sutton United v Arsenal - FA Cup Fifth Round - The Borough Sports Ground - 20/2/17 Sutton United's Bedsente Gomis misses a chance to score Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

(Reuters) - French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.

The 31-year-old joined Swansea on a free transfer in 2014 and scored 13 league goals in two seasons before going on loan last season at Marseille, where he netted 21 goals in 34 appearances.

"Swansea City has agreed the transfer of striker Bafetimbi Gomis to Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee," Swansea announced on their official website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Bafe for his service to the club and wish him well for the future."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

