Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray

(Reuters) - French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.

The 31-year-old joined Swansea on a free transfer in 2014 and scored 13 league goals in two seasons before going on loan last season at Marseille, where he netted 21 goals in 34 appearances.

"Swansea City has agreed the transfer of striker Bafetimbi Gomis to Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee," Swansea announced on their official website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Bafe for his service to the club and wish him well for the future."