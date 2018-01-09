Barcelona's Arda Turan close to joining Turkey's Basaksehir

ANKARA (Reuters) - Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is close to signing for Turkey’s Basaksehir, the Istanbul club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barcelona's Arda Turan celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

Turkish media reported that Barcelona will keep paying half the player’s salary but Basaksehir, who top the domestic standings, said there were still issues to solve.

“Although we have agreed in principle on many issues, there are still some steps to be taken. My team is in talks with the player’s agent and Barcelona club officials,” club chairman Goksel Gumusdag said.

“I hope they will come back with a positive result,” he added.

Since moving to the Nou Camp in 2015 in a 34 million euro ($41 million) deal from Atletico Madrid, Turkey international Turan has struggled to hold down a first-team place, scoring 19 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old has not played for Barcelona this season.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)