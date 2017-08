June 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup play-offs matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, June 8 Italy U-20 - England U-20 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Uruguay U-20 - Venezuela U-20 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) Venezuela U-20 win 4-3 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Third-place play-off Sunday, June 11 Uruguay U-20 v Loser SF 2 (0630) Final Sunday, June 11 Venezuela U-20 v Winner SF 2 (1000)