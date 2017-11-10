FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Marseille's Evra banned from European competition, leaving club
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO: sources
Exclusive
Business
Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO: sources
India this week
Pictures
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 10, 2017 / 5:04 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Marseille's Evra banned from European competition, leaving club

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Olympique Marseille full-back Patrice Evra has been banned from European club football for the rest of the season, UEFA said on Friday, and is leaving the French Ligue 1 club by mutual consent as his career looks to set to come to an ignominious end.

Soccer Football - Europa League - Playoffs – NK Domzale v Olympique Marseille - Lubljana, Slovenia - August 17, 2017 Marseille's Patrice Evra in action REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

The former France international was sent off on before kick-off in Marseille’s Nov. 2 Europa League match at Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes, where he had been named as a substitute, after appearing to aim a kick at a fan at pitchside during the warm-up.

The 36-year-old has been suspended from all UEFA club competition matches until June 30.

In a statement on their website ( www.om.net ), Marseille said he was leaving the club.

“He has done something irreparable by reacting to shameful provocations from a few individuals,” the statement read.

Evra, who started his professional career in 1998, played for Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus and Marseille, winning five English Premier League and two Italian Serie A titles as well as one Champions League title with Manchester United in 2008.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.