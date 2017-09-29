FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marlos becomes Ukraine citizen, hopes for national team spot
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 29, 2017 / 5:15 PM / in 18 days

Marlos becomes Ukraine citizen, hopes for national team spot

Igor Nitsak

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk vs SSC Napoli - OSC Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine - September 13, 2017 Shakhtar Donetsk's Marlos in action with Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian-born midfielder Marlos has been granted Ukrainian citizenship as the 29-year-old targets a place in the national team and a possible World Cup trip.

Shakhtar’s executive manager Serhiy Palkin posted a photograph of Marlos holding his Ukrainian passport on Facebook.

“It was his own decision. This is quite good news for Shakhtar as we now have one more Ukrainian player. It is also good for the Ukraine team,” Shakhtar coach Paolo Fonseca told a news conference on Friday.

“Marlos is a quality player with outstanding personal qualities. I think he will be of great help for the Ukrainian national team.”

Local media expect Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko to call up Marlos for two decisive World Cup qualifiers away to Kosovo and at home to Croatia on Oct. 6 and 9 respectively.

Two wins would guarantee Ukraine second spot in Group I and a likely playoff to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia.

Marlos came to Ukraine in 2012 to join Metalist Kharkiv and two years later moved to Shakhtar, scoring 34 goals in 180 games.

Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.