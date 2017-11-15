Soccer: Former Chelsea striker Drogba to retire in 2018

(Reuters) - Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will retire from the sport following the conclusion of the next United Soccer League (USL) season in November 2018.

Sep 17, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the New England Revolution at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports/Files

The Ivorian won four Premier League titles among 14 trophies in a Chelsea career spanning more than 380 appearances, and the 39-year-old is currently playing for Phoenix Rising in the second tier of United States professional soccer.

“Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season,” Drogba told French news outlet RMC Sport. “At some point, you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. It’s good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit.”

Drogba has enjoyed an illustrious club career, playing more than 670 games for eight different teams, including French side Olympique Marseille and Turkey’s Galatasaray.