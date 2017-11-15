FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Former Chelsea striker Drogba to retire in 2018
November 15, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Former Chelsea striker Drogba to retire in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will retire from the sport following the conclusion of the next United Soccer League (USL) season in November 2018.

Sep 17, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the New England Revolution at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports/Files

The Ivorian won four Premier League titles among 14 trophies in a Chelsea career spanning more than 380 appearances, and the 39-year-old is currently playing for Phoenix Rising in the second tier of United States professional soccer.

“Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season,” Drogba told French news outlet RMC Sport. “At some point, you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. It’s good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit.”

Drogba has enjoyed an illustrious club career, playing more than 670 games for eight different teams, including French side Olympique Marseille and Turkey’s Galatasaray.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
