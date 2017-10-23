Soccer: Toronto break points record, San Jose leave it late

(Reuters) - Toronto FC broke a 19-year-old Major League Soccer record for points in a single season on Sunday while a stoppage-time winner gave the San Jose Earthquakes the final playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

Oct 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Toronto FC defender Drew Moor (3) kicks the ball past Atlanta United midfielder Kevin Kratz (8) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto secured a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United to reach 69 points and eclipse the previous mark of 68 set by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998.

The remarkable season means Toronto will await the lowest-seeded Eastern Conference team that advances from this week’s single-elimination Knockout Round while second-seeded New York City FC will face the highest-seeded East team that advances.

In the East, third seed Chicago Fire, led by MLS Golden Boot winner Nemanja Nikolic, host the sixth-seeded New York Red Bulls on Wednesday while expansion side Atlanta United, the East’s fourth seed, will host No. 5 Columbus Crew SC on Thursday.

The Western Conference’s top-seeded Portland Timbers and No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC will also need to wait a few more days to find out their opponents.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the third seed, on Wednesday welcome the sixth-seeded Earthquakes, who punched their playoff ticket after Costa Rica international Marco Urena fired a shot that deflected off a Minnesota defender and into the net.

Fourth seeded Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City on Thursday in the final match of the Knockout Round.

The MLS Cup will be played Dec. 9 at the home venue of the finalist with the best regular season record.