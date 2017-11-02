FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Collins retires from Wales duty
November 2, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Collins retires from Wales duty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - West Ham United defender James Collins has decided to retire from international football to prolong his domestic career, Wales manager Chris Coleman has said.

Collins won the last of his 50 caps in a World Cup qualifying win over Moldova in September last year.

”It’s a shame because I’ve really enjoyed working with him,“ Coleman told reporters. ”He’s different to the modern-day professional - let’s put it that way... He’s been absolutely fantastic.

“He wants to spend a bit more time on himself to try and extend his domestic career and he’s got young children as well.”

The 34-year-old has made three Premier League appearances this season for West Ham, who host Liverpool on Saturday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
