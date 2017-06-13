Soccer-Ledley ready to play abroad as he targets regular action

June 13 (Reuters) - Wales midfielder Joe Ledley is ready to play abroad as he aims to get regular first-team action after a frustrating last few months at Crystal Palace under the club's former manager Sam Allardyce, the 30-year-old has said.

Ledley was released by the Premier League club after making just 21 appearances in the previous campaign, the last of which came in February's 4-0 loss to Sunderland.

"There have been clubs in touch with my agent all over the world," Ledley told British media.

"I'd be prepared to go abroad. I think it would appeal to me, especially having played international football because I love playing on that stage and I think it suits the way I play.

"I'll see the options I have and go from there."

The Wales international played in his nation's recent World Cup qualifiers, a goalless draw with Ireland in March and a 1-1 draw with Serbia on Sunday.

He believes leaving Palace was the best course of action.

"It's been frustrating. I don't know why I've not been even in the squads, but it was the decision of the manager (Allardyce) and I had to deal with it and get on with it," Ledley said.

"It's definitely for the best. I spent three-and-a-half years at the club and gave my all there and I think the fans know that.

"When you're not getting picked for as long as I wasn't then you have to do something about it... I need to be playing, especially at my age having turned 30 now."