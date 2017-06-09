Robson-Kanu withdraws from Wales squad for Serbia match

Britain Football Soccer - Wales Training - The Vale Resort, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - June 7, 2017 Wales' Hal Robson-Kanu during training Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

(Reuters) - Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu has withdrawn from the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Sunday, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on its official Twitter account.

Robson-Kanu, who scored three goals in 29 Premier League appearances for West Bromwich Albion last season, is the second striker to withdraw from the squad after Liverpool's Ben Woodburn sustained a calf injury.

No reason was given for his withdrawal.

Swansea City and Wales under-20 forward Daniel James will replace Robson-Kanu in the squad as Wales try to cut down the four-point gap to leaders Serbia and Ireland in UEFA Group D.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is suspended for the match in Belgrade.