Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group C results and standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, October 8 Czech Republic 5 San Marino 0 Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1 Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany 10 10 0 0 43 4 30 ------------------------- 2 Northern Ireland 10 6 1 3 17 6 19 ------------------------- 3 Czech Republic 10 4 3 3 17 10 15 4 Norway 10 4 1 5 17 16 13 5 Azerbaijan 10 3 1 6 10 19 10 6 San Marino 10 0 0 10 2 51 0 1: Final tournament 2: Play-off