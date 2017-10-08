FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group C results and standings
#Soccer News
October 8, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 9 days ago

Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group C results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group C matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 8
Czech Republic 5 San Marino       0  
Germany        5 Azerbaijan       1  
Norway         1 Northern Ireland 0  
  Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1 Germany          10 10 0 0  43 4  30  
-------------------------
2 Northern Ireland 10 6  1 3  17 6  19  
-------------------------
3 Czech Republic   10 4  3 3  17 10 15  
4 Norway           10 4  1 5  17 16 13  
5 Azerbaijan       10 3  1 6  10 19 10  
6 San Marino       10 0  0 10 2  51 0   
1: Final tournament 
2: Play-off

