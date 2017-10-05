Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group F results and standings

Oct 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group F matches on Thursday Thursday, October 5 England 1 Slovenia 0 Malta 1 Lithuania 1 Scotland 1 Slovakia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England 9 7 2 0 17 3 23 ------------------------- 2 Scotland 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 3 Slovakia 9 5 0 4 14 7 15 4 Slovenia 9 4 2 3 10 5 14 5 Lithuania 9 1 3 5 7 19 6 6 Malta 9 0 1 8 3 22 1 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 8 Lithuania v England (1600) Slovakia v Malta (1600) Slovenia v Scotland (1600)