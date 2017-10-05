UPDATE 1-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group C results and standings

Oct 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group C matches on Thursday Thursday, October 5 Azerbaijan 1 Czech Republic 2 Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3 San Marino 0 Norway 8 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany 9 9 0 0 38 3 27 ------------------------- 2 Northern Ireland 9 6 1 2 17 5 19 3 Czech Republic 9 3 3 3 12 10 12 4 Norway 9 3 1 5 16 16 10 5 Azerbaijan 9 3 1 5 9 14 10 6 San Marino 9 0 0 9 2 46 0 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 8 Czech Republic v San Marino (1845) Germany v Azerbaijan (1845) Norway v Northern Ireland (1845)