UPDATE 1-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group D results and standings
#Soccer News
October 6, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 11 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group D results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group D matches on Friday 
Friday, October 6
Austria 3 Serbia  2  
Georgia 0 Wales   1  
Ireland 2 Moldova 0  
  Standings P W D L F  A  Pts 
1 Serbia    9 5 3 1 19 10 18  
-------------------------
2 Wales     9 4 5 0 13 5  17  
3 Ireland   9 4 4 1 11 6  16  
4 Austria   9 3 3 3 13 12 12  
5 Georgia   9 0 5 4 8  13 5   
6 Moldova   9 0 2 7 4  22 2   
1: Final tournament 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, October 9    
Moldova              v Austria (1845)  
Serbia               v Georgia (1845)  
Wales                v Ireland (1845)

