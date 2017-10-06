UPDATE 1-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group D results and standings

Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group D matches on Friday Friday, October 6 Austria 3 Serbia 2 Georgia 0 Wales 1 Ireland 2 Moldova 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Serbia 9 5 3 1 19 10 18 ------------------------- 2 Wales 9 4 5 0 13 5 17 3 Ireland 9 4 4 1 11 6 16 4 Austria 9 3 3 3 13 12 12 5 Georgia 9 0 5 4 8 13 5 6 Moldova 9 0 2 7 4 22 2 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 9 Moldova v Austria (1845) Serbia v Georgia (1845) Wales v Ireland (1845)