FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Caledonia hold Japan in U-17 World Cup game refereed by woman
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 14, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 7 days ago

New Caledonia hold Japan in U-17 World Cup game refereed by woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Caledonia claimed their first point at a FIFA tournament after drawing 1-1 with Japan at the Under-17 World Cup on Saturday, in a match also notable for the fact that it was refereed by a woman.

Soccer Football – FIFA U-17 World Cup - Japan vs New Caledonia - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India - October 14, 2017. Referee Esther Staubli of Switzerland runs. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Switzerland’s Esther Staubli became the first female referee in the tournament’s history after overseeing the match in Kolkata.

Staubli, 38, is part of a seven-strong contingent of female officials at the tournament, a move initiated by FIFA to help further develop women’s football.

Japan are into the knockout rounds after finishing second in Group E behind France, while New Caledonia captain Jekob Jeno’s late goal, which cancelled out Keito Nakamura’s first-half strike, was not enough to prevent his team bowing out.

New Caledonia finished bottom of the group after conceding 13 goals in their three matches and their midfielder Neil Wahiobe picked up the only yellow card of the game for a 90th-minute foul.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.