FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Mahrez, Slimani dropped by Algeria after World Cup exit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 1, 2017 / 9:58 AM / in 17 days

Soccer-Mahrez, Slimani dropped by Algeria after World Cup exit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Algeria have dropped African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez and his Leicester City team mate Islam Slimani from the squad for next weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

The pair are major victims of a clear out of the squad announced on Sunday after Algeria suffered home and away defeats against Zambia in their last qualifiers to end their hopes of reaching next year’s finals in Russia.

Algeria reached the second round of the last World Cup in Brazil.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb was also dropped, while Carl defensive midfielder Carl Medjani was not considered after announcing his retirement from international football.

Coach Lucas Alcaraz, who has been given the last two qualifiers against Cameroon on Saturday and Nigeria next month, to save his job, has named four new players, including French-born winger Mohamed Fares from Serie A club Verona.

Algeria are bottom of Group B in African qualifying on one point from four matches, behind Nigeria (10), Zambia (seven) and Cameroon (three). Only the group winners will advance to Russia. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O‘Brien)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.