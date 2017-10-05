FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 12 days ago

Soccer: Lewandowski brace makes him Poland's record scorer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Armenia vs Poland - Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - October 5, 2017 Poland’s Robert Lewandowski looks dejected REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski became Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 49 goals after netting twice in the first half of their World Cup qualifier in Armenia on Thursday.

Lewandowski curled in a free kick in the 18th minute to pull level with Wlodzimierz Lubanski’s record of 48 and he drilled home from close range after Poland were awarded an indirect free kick seven minutes later.

The 29-year-old, making his 90th appearance, also took his tally in the current World Cup qualifying campaign to 14 goals in nine games.

Writing by Brian Homewood

