Soccer-Serbia miss chance to clinch place after defeat in Austria

VIENNA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Serbia missed a chance to clinch their place at the World Cup on Friday when they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat in Group D to already-eliminated Austria, their first loss of the campaign.

Needing a win to qualify for their first major tournament since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Serbia got the perfect start when Luka Milivojevic gave them an eleventh minute lead.

Austria, whose chances of qualifying had evaporated one hour before kick off when Wales won 1-0 in Georgia, hit back with goals from Guido Burgstaller and Marko Arnautovic before Nemanja Matic equalised for Serbia with seven minutes left.

But Louis Schaub struck in the 89th minute to give Austria a late victory.

Serbia still lead the group with 18 points and will qualify if they beat Georgia at home on Monday. They are followed by Wales on 17 points and Ireland on 16.