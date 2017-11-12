Soccer: Randolph frustrates Denmark as Ireland grab goalless draw

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Darren Randolph pulled off a string of fine first-half saves as Ireland held Denmark to a scoreless draw in the first leg of their World Cup playoff on Saturday, with the two sides due to meet again in Dublin on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Denmark v Ireland - Telia Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 11, 2017 Denmark's players react after the match. Scanpix Denmark/Lars Moeller via REUTERS

The Irish defended deeply form the first whistle, denying playmaker Christian Eriksen space, but the Danes still managed to fashion half a dozen scoring chances in a goalless first half.

With his side barely venturing forward in attack, Randolph was called into action early, parrying a stinging volley from Jens Stryger Larsen and smothering an attempt from Andreas Cornelius to hammer home the rebound.

Eriksen and Pione Sisto also went close for Denmark in quick succession, and Randolph tipped over a late header from Yussuf Poulsen to ensure his side escaped from the Danish capital with a draw.