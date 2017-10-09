FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two-goal Salah sends Egypt to World Cup with last-gasp penalty
October 9, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 9 days ago

Two-goal Salah sends Egypt to World Cup with last-gasp penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Africa - Egypt vs Congo - Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt - October 8, 2017 Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with a penalty REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ALEXANDRIA (Reuters) - Mohamed Salah scored with a last-gasp penalty to book Egypt a place in the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years as they edged Congo 2-1 in their dramatic Group E qualifier on Sunday.

The Liverpool striker’s two goals put Egypt four points clear with one match left in the preliminary campaign.

Salah had given his side a 63rd minute lead even though Egypt still looked tentative in a tense match with opponents who had yet to win a match at the bottom of the group.

A defensive blunder had let in Salah, to the relief of the home crowd, but Egypt’s dreams threatened to turn into a nightmare when Arnold Bouka Moutou equalised, firing past 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam Al Hadary with three minutes left.

The home side, though, won a 95th minute penalty which Salah converted to secure the trip to Russia -- Egypt’s first appearance at the finals since 1990 in Italy.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ian Chadband

