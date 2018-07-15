FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Sports News
July 15, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia hands over World Cup hosting duties to Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday handed over the mantle of World Cup host to the emir of Qatar, whose country will stage the 2022 edition of the tournament.

People speak near an interactive installation, promoting the soccer 2022 World Cup Qatar, in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

At a Kremlin ceremony, Putin handed an official World Cup soccer ball to Gianni Infantino, head of world soccer’s governing body FIFA, who then handed on the to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Putin said Russia was proud of its achievements in hosting the World Cup, and would share its experience with Qatar. The tournament will end later on Sunday with a final match between France and Croatia.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.