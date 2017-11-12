FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Ghana held by Egypt to finish third in group
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Technology
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
currency
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 12, 2017 / 6:02 PM / in 16 hours

Soccer: Ghana held by Egypt to finish third in group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Ghana’s Edwin Gyasi scored his first international goal as they came from behind to hold Egypt, who had already qualified for the World Cup, to a 1-1 draw in the last game in Africa’s Group E on Sunday.

Ghana, who had played at the last three World Cup finals, finished with a single victory in their six group games and finished a disappointing third in the standings behind Egypt and Uganda.

Egypt’s Mahmoud Shikabala opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 62nd minute but Netherlands-born striker Gyasi equalised just two minutes later with a deflected effort from outside the area.

It was only the second cap for the 26-year-old Gyasi, who plays his club football in Norway.

Egypt secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Russia when they beat Congo in Alexandria last month. It will be their first World Cup since the 1990 finals in Italy.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.