Croatia see off Greece in playoff to seal World Cup spot
November 13, 2017 / 4:08 AM / in a day

Croatia see off Greece in playoff to seal World Cup spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Croatia clinched a place in next year’s World Cup finals on Sunday after holding Greece to a goalless draw at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory in their playoff tie.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Greece vs Croatia - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - November 12, 2017 Croatia players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Having done the hard work four days ago by triumphing in the first leg in Zagreb, Zlatko Dalic’s team finished the job comfortably against a much-improved Greek team, who were full of attacking intent and tenacious tackling.

Despite the home side’s brave efforts, however, it was Croatia who came closest to scoring with Ivan Perisic hitting the post in the first half.

The visitors held on to qualify with ease for the showpiece in Russia.

Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Christian Radnedge

