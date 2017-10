Football Soccer - France v Republic of Ireland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France - 26/6/16 Republic of Ireland's Shane Long react after the game REUTERS/Robert Pratta Livepic

(Reuters) - Experienced Ireland striker Shane Long will miss his side’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales in Cardiff on Monday due to a hip injury, the team said.

The Irish, who can secure second spot in Group D and a playoff spot with victory over Wales, must cope without the 30-year-old Long, who played against Moldova on Friday and has won more than 70 international caps.