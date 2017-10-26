FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Walters omitted from Ireland playoff squad, not fully ruled out
October 26, 2017

Soccer: Walters omitted from Ireland playoff squad, not fully ruled out

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Jon Walters was not named in Ireland’s extended 34-man squad on Thursday for next month’s World Cup playoff against Denmark but manager Martin O‘Neill has not completely ruled the injured Burnley forward out of the tie.

Walters, an important part of Ireland’s dogged side who won his 50th international cap during qualification, missed the final two games of the campaign with a knee injury.

The 34-year-old forward has only made only two substitute appearances for Burnley in the league since signing in the close season.

“We’ll see what the next seven or eight days bring,” O‘Neill told the Football Association of Ireland in reference to Walters’s fitness.

While captain Seamus Coleman remains a long-term absentee after breaking his leg on international duty in March, his Everton team mate James McCarthy - who made his first competitive start since February this week - returns to the squad.

Hull City midfielder David Meyler is suspended for the first leg in Copenhagen on Nov. 11 but was included and will be available for the return game at home on Nov. 14.

Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Rob Elliot, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Paul McShane, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, John O‘Shea, Kevin Long, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Daryl Horgan, Alan Browne, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, James McCarthy, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Eunan O‘Kane, David Meyler, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O‘Dowda, Jonny Hayes, James McClean

Forwards: Shane Long, Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick, Sean Maguire, Scott Hogan, Aiden O‘Brien

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond

