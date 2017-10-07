FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Italy assured playoff place after Bosnia loss
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 7, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 10 days ago

Soccer: Italy assured playoff place after Bosnia loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy were ensured a place in the European playoff round of the World Cup qualifiers thanks to Bosnia’s 4-3 home defeat against Belgium on Saturday.

The best eight runners-up in the nine European groups go into the playoff round and Italy, already certain of finishing second in Group G, are now guaranteed to be one of them.

Italy have 14 points, not including the six they won against bottom team Liechtenstein which are discarded when calculating the best runners-up.

Bosnia’s defeat to Belgium means that whoever finishes second in Group H will not have more than 13 once their points from matches against bottom team Gibraltar have been subtracted.

The nine group winners qualify directly for Russia.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.