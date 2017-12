Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the odds for who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia following the group stage draw at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday.

Germany 9/2

Brazil 5/1

France 11/2

Argentina 8/1

Spain 8/1

Belgium 12/1

England 20/1

Portugal 28/1

Uruguay 28/1

Colombia 28/1

(Source: William Hill)