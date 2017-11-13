FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup
November 13, 2017 / 10:56 PM / in 11 hours

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - List of countries assured of places in
the 32-team field for next year's World Cup finals in Russia
after Sweden secured their spot at the expense of Italy on
Monday:
    
    EUROPE
    Russia (Qualified as hosts)
    France 
    Portugal 
    Germany
    Serbia
    Poland
    England
    Spain
    Belgium
    Iceland
    Switzerland 
    Croatia
    Sweden 
    
    SOUTH AMERICA
    Brazil
    Uruguay
    Argentina
    Colombia
    
    AFRICA
    Nigeria
    Egypt
    Morocco
    Tunisia
    Senegal 
    
    CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
    Mexico
    Costa Rica 
    Panama
    
    ASIA
    Iran
    Japan
    South Korea
    Saudi Arabia
 
    PLAYOFFS
    Second legs 
    Nov 14 
    Ireland v Denmark (0-0), Dublin
    Nov 15
    Australia v Honduras (0-0), Sydney
    Peru v New Zealand (0-0), Lima   

 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
