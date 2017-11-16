FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Soccer-Seedings for 2018 World Cup finals draw
November 16, 2017 / 5:46 AM / Updated a day ago

FACTBOX-Soccer-Seedings for 2018 World Cup finals draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - List of seeded pots based on the latest FIFA rankings for the 2018 World Cup finals draw, to be held in Moscow on Dec. 1, after Peru secured the 32nd and last spot on Wednesday.

Pot 1:

Russia (hosts)

Germany

Brazil

Portugal

Argentina

Belgium

Poland

France

Pot 2:

Spain

Peru

Switzerland

England

Colombia

Mexico

Uruguay

Croatia

Pot 3:

Denmark

Iceland

Costa Rica

Sweden

Tunisia

Egypt

Senegal

Iran

Pot 4:

Serbia

Nigeria

Australia

Japan

Morocco

Panama

South Korea

Saudi Arabia (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O‘Brien)

