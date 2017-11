TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia after they finished top of Group A in the African preliminaries following a goalless draw at home with Libya on Saturday.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Africa - Tunisia v Libya - Rades Olympic Stadium, Rades, Tunisia - November 11, 2017 Tunisia's Amine Ben Amor in action. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

It will be their fourth appearance at the finals but first since 2006 in Germany.