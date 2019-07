Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 7, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's world cup REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

LYON, France (Reuters) - The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the women’s World Cup for a record-extending fourth time on Sunday.

Captain Megan Rapinoe converted a VAR-awarded penalty in the 61st minute and Rose Lavelle wrapped up the victory eight minutes later as the U.S. added to their 1991, 1999 and 2015 titles.