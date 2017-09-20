SocGen's online bank chief quits for Carrefour - report

* Boursorama says CEO Marie Cheval to quit as of Sept 30

* Cheval to join Carrefour - Le Figaro

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Societe Generale’s online bank Boursorama said on Wednesday that its chief executive Marie Cheval was resigning to pursue opportunities outside the group.

According to Le Figaro, Cheval could be joining French retailer Carrefour to head its digital operations.

Carrefour declined to comment.

New Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard, who took over in July, is working on a turnaround plan for the French retailer which warned last month its 2017 profit could fall by 12 percent.

Investors want Bompard to catch up in the digitalisation of retail, notably after Amazon’s $13.7 billion bid to buy Whole Foods Market sent shockwaves through global food retailers.

They also want Bompard to boost the performance of the group’s French hypermarkets, a goal that has eluded several predecessors amid competition from online rivals and price discounting from rivals such as unlisted Leclerc.

Online sales accounted for 1.7 percent of Carrefour’s total food retail sales last year while Leclerc managed 8 percent, according to Bernstein analysts. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Dominique Vidalon; Eidting by Leigh Thomas)