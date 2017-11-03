FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen increases provisions for legal disputes
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

SocGen increases provisions for legal disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Friday that resolving two legal disputes with U.S. authorities was a matter of the coming weeks and months, as it tacked on 300 million euros ($350 million) to its litigation reserves.

SocGen also reported a 15 percent fall in third-quarter net income to 932 million euros, that came below analysts’ estimates of 1.00 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

“Societe Generale is currently in discussions with the U.S. authorities over two litigations, LIA (Libya Investment Authority) and IBOR in order to reach an agreement to resolve these matters, and has decided, as a precautionary measure, to increase the provision for disputes,” the bank said in a statement, adding that the overall amount of its litigation provisions reached 2.2 billion euros.

“A resolution of these two matters could be reached in the coming weeks or months.”

$1 = 0.8576 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.