Davos: SocGen CEO expects better market conditions in 2018 and beyond

DAVOS (Reuters) - Societe Generale chief executive Frederic Oudea is “very positive” about the French bank’s set-up in capital markets and expects to see better market conditions in 2018 and beyond, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

Low volatility in 2017 impacted investment bank results, but Oudea said in a TV interview that volatility could gain momentum as central banks start to exit accommodative monetary policies.

“I am very positive on our business model, I am very positive on the set up we have,” said Oudea, speaking on the sidelines of the Davos business summit, when asked if trends for fixed income and equities trading could change this year.

Oudea said the bank had two main priorities in capital markets trading: developing more structured products and enhancing its European fixed income and equities franchises.

“I think that in 2018 and beyond we will see better market conditions overall and (I am) pretty positive with the outlook of the economy and markets, I am starting the year with optimism,” said Oudea.

SocGen’s fixed income trading revenue fell 27.8 percent in the third quarter, while equities trading was down 19.3 percent. The bank is due to report fourth quarter results on Feb. 8.