FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
French company Sodexo cuts full year sales growth goal after weak Q3
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2017 / 5:07 AM / a month ago

French company Sodexo cuts full year sales growth goal after weak Q3

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo cut its full year sales growth goal on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected performance in the third quarter.

Sodexo, the world's second-biggest catering services company after Compass Group, said it was confident revenue growth would accelerate in the fourth quarter due to recent contract start-ups, and kept its full-year profit growth target.

Sodexo posted revenues of 15.984 billion euros ($18.1 billion) in the nine months to May 31, up 0.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

It now expected annual, like-for-like sales to rise by between 1.5 percent and 2 percent, instead of the 2.5 percent growth previously anticipated.

Sodexo, however, still expected operating profit at constant exchange rates, and excluding one-time items, to grow by between 8-9 percent in the full-year ending Aug. 31.

$1 = 0.8821 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.