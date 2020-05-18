SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ

A T-Mobile employee assists a customer as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is in talks to sell “a significant portion” of its T-Mobile US (TMUS.O) stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom’s stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank’s wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the report said.

SoftBank is widely expected to try and monetise its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise $41 billion through asset sales to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback.

Including the talks with Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank plans to seek buyers for about $20 billion of its shares in T-Mobile, working with banks including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to round up investors, WSJ said in a separate report on Monday. (on.wsj.com/2ThGFwy)

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom did not respond to requests for comment.

Lock-up provisions agreed to as part of the merger would likely be altered to permit the transaction with Deutsche Telekom, the WSJ said.

Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8% at $99 in extended trading.