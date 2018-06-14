FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 11:48 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Japan's SoftBank to invest up to $100 billion in India solar power project - NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in a solar power project in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works behind a logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements and made, the report said.

The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s government, NHK said.

SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

SoftBank said in March its Vision Fund would invest in creating the world’s biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.

    Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

