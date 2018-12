FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is planning to sell its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) early next year as the U.S. chipmaker’s shares slide, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese company could make about $3 billion in profit from the transaction, the report said.